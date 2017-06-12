Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report

In its latest Global Competitiveness Report for 2016-2017 which World Economic Forum releases every other year, Bulgaria has climbed four notches up to 50th position, quoted by BNR.

This result places the country behind other East European countries like : Estonia (30), Poland (36), Russia (43) and Latvia (49), but ahead of Turkey (55), Romania (62), Slovakia (65), Hungary (69) and Croatia (74). Neighbouring Serbia is 90th.