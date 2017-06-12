Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report

Business » FINANCE | June 12, 2017, Monday // 13:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report

In its latest Global Competitiveness Report for 2016-2017 which World Economic Forum releases every other year, Bulgaria has climbed four notches up to 50th position, quoted by BNR.

This result places the country behind other East European countries like : Estonia (30), Poland (36), Russia (43) and Latvia (49), but ahead of Turkey (55), Romania (62), Slovakia (65), Hungary (69) and Croatia (74). Neighbouring Serbia is 90th.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Economic Forum, Global Competitiveness Report
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria