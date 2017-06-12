Bulgaria Climbs in World Economic Forum’s 2016-2017 Global Competitiveness Report
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In its latest Global Competitiveness Report for 2016-2017 which World Economic Forum releases every other year, Bulgaria has climbed four notches up to 50th position, quoted by BNR.
This result places the country behind other East European countries like : Estonia (30), Poland (36), Russia (43) and Latvia (49), but ahead of Turkey (55), Romania (62), Slovakia (65), Hungary (69) and Croatia (74). Neighbouring Serbia is 90th.
- » Economic Expert: 'Bulgaria Should Make Some Vital Structural Reforms Before Joining the Eurozone'
- » Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Increased by 22.1% in the Period January-April 2017
- » Bulgaria's Trade with EU and non-EU Countries Increase Significantly
- » World Bank: Bulgaria’s GDP Growth this Year at 3%
- » GDP Per Capita in Bulgaria Grows by 2.6%
- » Dollar Hits 7-Month Low, Stocks, Oil Retreat as Caution Reigns
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)