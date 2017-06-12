Bulgarian Teams Take Part in Aerial Medical Evacuation Exercises in Germany

Teams from the Bulgarian Military Medical Academy took part in aerial medical evacuation exercises at the US training area in Hohenfels, Germany, jointly with military formations from USA, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Great Britain and Albania, reported BNR.

The latest rotation training exercise has helped boost the professional training, experience and knowledge of the aerial medical evacuation teams in their work together in an international environment, the Military Medical Academy commented.

The exercise command commended Bulgaria for its participation, a fact the Military Academy sees as testimony to the prestige its medical teams command among their international partners.