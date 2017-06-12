Hotel Revenues up by Almost 17% YoY

In April 2017, 1 965 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 67.2 thousand and the bed-places were 148.7 thousand, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In comparison with April 2016, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) decreased with 1.0%, and the bed-places in them - by 1.4%. The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in April 2017 was 908.0 thousand, or by 11.5% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 18.3%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments.

In April 2017, 73.1% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 36.1% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 18.9% of all nights by foreigners and 31.0% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 8.0% and 32.9% respectively.

In April 2017, the arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 5.3% compared to the same month of 2016 and reached 435.5 thousand. Bulgarian guests were 64.7% of all arrivals as the majority part (64.2%) of them spent the nights in accommodation establishments with 1 and 2 or 3 stars and spent 1.9 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 153.5 thousand, or by 17.2% more in comparison with April 2016, as 72.0% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars. On the average 2.4 nights were spent by foreigners.

In April 2017, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 23.9%, as compared to April 2016 increased by 2.0 percentage points. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 28.8%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 25.5%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 16.6%.

The total revenues from nights spent in April 2017 reached 44.2 million BGN or by 16.9% more compared to April 2016. An increase was registered in the revenues from both foreign citizens and Bulgarians - by 32.9% and 3.1% respectively.