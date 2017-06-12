Economic Expert: 'Bulgaria Should Make Some Vital Structural Reforms Before Joining the Eurozone'

June 12, 2017
The Eurozone will perhaps not receive new member states soon, but being an EU member Bulgaria has the obligation to prepare for membership in the country union'', economic expert Lachezar Bogdanov from Industry Watch told the Bulgarian National Radio.

In his view, Bulgaria must have effective institutions encouraging the country's economic development and the free movement of goods, capital and services. For the purpose, the country should make some vital structural reforms on the labor market, in the education field, etc.

In his words, many Bulgarians are not included in the country's educational system. Moreover, a lot of people receive low-quality educztion.
''The investment climate in Bulgaria should improve, i.e the country should speed up the administrative procedures, the judicial system must be effective and taxes should be attractive for those who invest in that country'', he added.

