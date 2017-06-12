Bulgaria Scores Prestigious Victory Against Olympix Champion Brazil in World Volleyball League
Sports | June 12, 2017, Monday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
Bulgaria men's national volleyball team scored a very prestigious victory against the Olympic champion Brazil in its 3rd and last match in Group E1 of the World Volleyball League played in Varna, reported BNR.
Bulgaria defeated 3:1 Brazil ( 25:22; 25:19; 23:25; 25:18).
In the other match of that group Poland won a 3:1 victory against Canada.
