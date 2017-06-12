Bulgaria Scores Prestigious Victory Against Olympix Champion Brazil in World Volleyball League

Sports | June 12, 2017, Monday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Scores Prestigious Victory Against Olympix Champion Brazil in World Volleyball League bgnes

Bulgaria men's national volleyball team scored a very prestigious victory against the Olympic champion Brazil in its 3rd and last match in Group E1 of the World Volleyball League played in Varna, reported BNR.

Bulgaria defeated 3:1 Brazil ( 25:22; 25:19; 23:25; 25:18).

In the other match of that group Poland won a 3:1 victory against Canada.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volleyball, Brazil, World Volleyball League
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria