Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party: 'We Want the National Security Strategy to be Updated'

''We want the national security strategy to be updated'', said on Sunday Kornelia Ninova, leader of The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), FOCUS News Agency reports.



‘'The national security is a topic that should unite us, but it is extremely important on what basis we seek the agreement and on what basis we offer it'’, said Ninova.



She added that BSP insists on a complete review of the security system, of defense and of Ministry of Interior.