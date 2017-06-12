Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party: 'We Want the National Security Strategy to be Updated'

Politics » DEFENSE | June 12, 2017, Monday // 09:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party: 'We Want the National Security Strategy to be Updated' bsp.bg

''We want the national security strategy to be updated'', said on Sunday Kornelia Ninova, leader of The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), FOCUS News Agency reports. 

‘'The national security is a topic that should unite us, but it is extremely important on what basis we seek the agreement and on what basis we offer it'’, said Ninova.

She added that BSP insists on a complete review of the security system, of defense and of Ministry of Interior.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kornelia Ninova, defense, national security, The Bulgarian Socialist Party
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria