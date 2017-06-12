Trump to Visit Poland

US president Donald Trump will "almost certainly" visit Poland on July 6 and participate in TriSea Countries Forum held in Wroclaw on July 6-7, according to Gazeta Wyborcza sources' reports on the information shared with ambassadors of Central European countries at a meeting in Polish president's chancellery, The Warsaw Voice reported.

The ambassadors were treated in "a patronizing way" as they received detailed instructions on how Poland expects their countries to act at the forum, the daily said citing cites insiders.

Combining an official visit with the participation in the regional forum would be attractive for Americans, who could meet with leaders of the Baltics, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia all at once, Gazeta Wyborcza's sources said.

