Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Increased by 22.1% in the Period January-April 2017

In the period January - April 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 22.1% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to BGN 5 653.2M. Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Egypt, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and the Russian Federation, which accounted for 51.9% of the exports to non EU countries, the data of the National Statistical Institute shows.

In April 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 28.3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 409.6 Billion.

In the period January - April 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the exports of Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (58.8%) and ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (39.9%). The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (13.5%).

Bulgarian imports from third countries in the period January - April 2017 increased by 38.5% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and added up to BGN 6 870.5M (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia. In April 2017 Bulgarian imports from third countries grew by 29.0% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 706.8 Billion.

In the period January - April 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the imports of Bulgaria from third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (67.8%) and ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 2 (61.8%). A fall was observed only in sector ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (18.6%). The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - April 2017 was negative and added up to BGN 1 217.3M. The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) was also negative and amounted to BGN 872.9M.

In April 2017 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and amounted to BGN 297.2M. Bulgarian trade with third countries and EU - total in the period January - April 2017 the value of all exported goods from Bulgaria amounted to BGN 16 072.4M and in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year the exports increased by 13.0. In April 2017 the total exports added up to BGN 3 913.6 Billion and grew by 7.6% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - April 2017 amounted to BGN 18 627.4M (at CIF prices), or by 19.9% more than the same period of 2016. In April 2017 the total imports increased by 16.8% compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to BGN 4 690.7 Billion.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative in the period January - April 2017 and amounted to BGN 2 555.0 M. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) in the period January - April 2017 the total foreign trade balance was also negative and added up to BGN1 637.3M. In April 2017 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative and added up to BGN 777.1M. The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices was also negative and amounted to BGN 545.4M.