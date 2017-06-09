Helicopter Falls Down During Black Sea 2017 Exercise

An accident took place today about 12.30h local time with a helicopter of the Bulgarian Navy, reported BNR.

During performance of assignments from the Black Sea 2017 tactical exercise, a Panther helicopter fell into the water leaving the three crew members injured, the Ministry of Defense has said.

In initial reports two of them have minor injuries but the third one is in a critical condition.

During the accident the crew members of Drazki frigate and a diving team have acted immediately to provide first aid to the injured.