Helicopter Falls Down During Black Sea 2017 Exercise

Society » INCIDENTS | June 9, 2017, Friday // 15:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Helicopter Falls Down During Black Sea 2017 Exercise pixabay.com

An accident took place today about 12.30h local time with a helicopter of the Bulgarian Navy, reported BNR.

During performance of assignments from the Black Sea 2017 tactical exercise, a Panther helicopter fell into the water leaving the three crew members injured, the Ministry of Defense has said.

In initial reports two of them have minor injuries but the third one is in a critical condition.

During the accident the crew members of Drazki frigate and a diving team have acted immediately to provide first aid to the injured.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: accident, Black Sea, helicopter
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria