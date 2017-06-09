Parliament Wants E-Healthcare System in 2 Years

The Parliament wants an e-healthcare system with all its components to be installed and implemented in a 2-year term, the MPs decided after a debate on a strategy for hospital development in Bulgaria, FOCUS News Agency reported.



The decision was supported by 129 MPs, while 7 voted against it and 56 abstained.



In addition, the Health Minister will present two times a year, in June and December, a report on the financial situation of state municipal hospitals before the parliamentary committee of healthcare.



The management model in private hospitals is effective and should be an example for state hospitals, Health Minister Nikolay Petrov said.