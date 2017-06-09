Bulgarian PM: 'Bulgaria has not Given Stance on Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum'

''Bulgaria has not expressed an official position on the upcoming referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told the Parliament in response to a question about a meeting with Masoud Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.



The question came from MP Elena Yoncheva from opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.



"The meeting I held with Mr. Masoud Barzani on May 25 was part of the efforts of the President of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan to present to the international community the idea for a referendum on the proclamation of a new independent state. His visit to Sofia was part of his international tour," Borisov answered



"We did not take a stance on the referendum, he just wanted to present it to us and we listened to him. We have not expressed an official position. If it is to express a position, then it should be done by the Parliament of Bulgaria," he said.



In view of the fight against international terrorism, the regional security and possibilities for a deeper cooperation in these fields, the position of the EU, and Bulgaria, underlines the need of overcoming the differences between government and regional authorities of Baghdad and Erbil, the Prime Minister added.