Every 2nd Recommendation of Ombudsman is Fulfilled

''Every second recommendation by the Ombudsman has been fulfilled'', Maya Manolova, head of the institution, told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.



The most common complaints are against private enforcement agents and procedural opportunities for monopoly companies to sue debtors and set huge additional costs. The number of complaints has doubled thanks to increasing trust in the institution, the Ombudsman stressed.



Among often occurring problems she mentioned the sale of citizens’ property, the opening of proceedings and cases without the knowledge of affected citizens, as well as huge additional expenses, fees, commissions and interests over a small debt. “Sudden distraint upon the whole property of a debtor for a debt of BGN 50, whereby one’s existence is blocked and huge inconveniences and financial burden are generated,” she explained.



The top 5 of violated rights include complaints against monopolies and utilities, along with violated social rights and property rights.