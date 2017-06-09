NIMH: Clouds Оver the Country Тoday, with Rains in Мany Аreas

Today there will be significant clouds over the country and rains in many places. Only in some areas, there will be thunders too, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).



In Western Bulgaria, the clouds will decrease in the afternoon.



There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria and Struma valley moderate to strong northern wind.



Maximum temperatures in most of the country will stand at 18° to 23°, in the northwestern and southwestern regions to 26°-28°, in Sofia around 20°.



Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for June and will remain nearly unchanged during the day.



Meanwhile, the conditions for mountain tourism are good but a deterioration of the weather is expected in the afternoon, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told FOCUS News Agency.



On Botev Peak, the temperature stands at 1 degree, with strong northwestern wind, fog and rains.



On the mountains Vitosha, Rila and Pirin, the weather will be favourable until noon.



MRS received no information for accidents with tourists in the last 24 hours.



