Sofia Welcomes Agreement About European Public Prosecutor's Office

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | June 9, 2017, Friday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Welcomes Agreement About European Public Prosecutor's Office bgnes

Bulgaria's Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva welcomed the agreement between 19 EU member states including Bulgaria about the establishment of a European Public Prosecutor's Office, reported BNR.

At a sitting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg Minister Tsacheva voiced her categorical support about that project and noted that the efficiency of the European Public Prosecutor's Office would depend mainly on the loyal cooperation between all member states against the criminal violations agains the coomon European budget.

Each year the national budget of the European countries lose VAT revenues to the tune of at least EUR 50 billion due to cross-border fraud.

The idea of the project is that European prosecutors should make conduct prompt investigations on the whole continent and exchange information in real time.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: justice and home affairs council, justice, Tsetska Tsacheva, EU, Prosecutor, european budget, VAT
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria