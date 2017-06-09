Sofia Welcomes Agreement About European Public Prosecutor's Office
Bulgaria's Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva welcomed the agreement between 19 EU member states including Bulgaria about the establishment of a European Public Prosecutor's Office, reported BNR.
At a sitting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg Minister Tsacheva voiced her categorical support about that project and noted that the efficiency of the European Public Prosecutor's Office would depend mainly on the loyal cooperation between all member states against the criminal violations agains the coomon European budget.
Each year the national budget of the European countries lose VAT revenues to the tune of at least EUR 50 billion due to cross-border fraud.
The idea of the project is that European prosecutors should make conduct prompt investigations on the whole continent and exchange information in real time.
