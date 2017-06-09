Valeri Simeonov to File a Complaint Against the Spokesperson of BSP

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov will file a complaint against the spokesperson of opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Elena Yoncheva, over what he called crimes against the national interests and security, FOCUS News Agency reported.



The complaint will be in response to repeated statements by Yoncheva who, according to Simenov, gave specific instructions on where the cameras on the border operate and where they do not, where the border fence is one-line and where it is double. He also wants an inquiry into how Yoncheva obtained official reports and documents.



"These are crimes related to state secrets, to confidential information concerning national security,” he said.



He also said that the information provided by Yoncheva was not true, except for the instructions directing migrants to specific points and areas of the border.