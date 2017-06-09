British PM May Loses Overall Majority

Politics | June 9, 2017, Friday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: British PM May Loses Overall Majority

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have come first in Britain's general election but lost their overall majority in parliament, near-complete results showed on Friday, AFP reported.

With just 16 seats left to declare, the Conservatives have won 309 seats, meaning they cannot get an overall majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, majority, Britain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria