British PM May Loses Overall Majority
Politics | June 9, 2017, Friday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have come first in Britain's general election but lost their overall majority in parliament, near-complete results showed on Friday, AFP reported.
With just 16 seats left to declare, the Conservatives have won 309 seats, meaning they cannot get an overall majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.
