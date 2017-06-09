Artists Transform Facades into Works of Art in Bulgarian Seaside Town of Ahtopol

For a week, artists from Bulgaria and abroad will transform the facades of 30 buildings in Ahtopol, the most southern Bulgarian town on the Black Sea coast, into works of art. A festival will be launched in the seaside town on 12th of June which aims at transforming the seaside town into an outdoor gallery, reported BNT.

The idea is to bring colour to the town and make it more enjoyable for visitors and tourists.

According to artists, with 30 vibrant facades, the town can become a year-round art destination.

The project includes 40 artists. The final three days will feature a festival of music and 3D mappings.