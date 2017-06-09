Theresa May Ahead but Set to Lose Majority in UK Election

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority after Britain's general election, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed, AFP reports.



The Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34 and the Liberal Democrats on 14, the poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed.



If confirmed, the poll would be a stunning reversal for May, who had called the election on April 18 in a declared bid to strengthen her hand for the Brexit negotiations.



In the previous parliament, elected just over two years ago, May had a working majority of 17 seats.