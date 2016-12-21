Bulgarian Government Seeks Ratification for EUR 200M Loan Agreement

The government is proposing to the Parliament the ratification of a framework agreement for a EUR 200 million loan between the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and Bulgaria, the government’s press office said.



This is a mechanism for the co-financing of projects developed with EU funds under the operational programmes, co-financed by the European structural and investment funds for the 2014-2020 programming period.



The agreement was signed on December 21, 2016.



This loan will support the absorption of funds from the European structural and investment funds. It will partly cover the Bulgarian contribution to the financing of projects that use funds from the operational programmes "Regions in growth” 2014-2020, "Human resources development” 2014-2020 and "Science and education for smart growth” 2014-2020