Arrests in Sofia Over Sale of Driver's Licenses
The Spokesperson of Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Rumyana Arnaudova announced that 12 people from the Executive Agency Automobile Administration as well as 2 owners of driving schools were arrested for selling driver's licenses.
Pretrial proceedings against a criminal group at the Executive Agency Automobile Administration were initiated.
Cash in different currencies amounting to nearly EUR 60,000 was confiscated from the detainees. The amount ot money made from the group's criminal activity is probably higher.
