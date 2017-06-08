Arrests in Sofia Over Sale of Driver's Licenses

Crime | June 8, 2017, Thursday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Arrests in Sofia Over Sale of Driver's Licenses pixabay.com

The Spokesperson of Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Rumyana Arnaudova announced that 12 people from the Executive Agency Automobile Administration as well as 2 owners of driving schools were arrested for selling driver's licenses.

Pretrial proceedings against a criminal group at the Executive Agency Automobile Administration were initiated.

Cash in different currencies amounting to nearly EUR 60,000 was confiscated from the detainees. The amount ot money made from the group's criminal activity is probably higher.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumyana Arnaudova, driving licenses, Executive Agency Automobile Administration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria