NSI: In April 2017, Industrial Production Index Drops 1.2% MoM

NSI: In April 2017, Industrial Production Index Drops 1.2% MoM

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, the Industrial Production Index decreased by 1.2% in April 2017 as compared to March 2017.

In April 2017 working day adjusted Industrial Production Index rose by 4.8% in comparison with the same month of 2016.

In April 2017 as compared to March 2017, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index decreased in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.9% and in the manudacturing by 1.7%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply an increase by 3.6% was seen.

The most significant decreases of production in the manufacturing were registered in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 10.9%, in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 8%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 6.7%, in the manudacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment by 17.9%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 5.3%, in the manufacture of tobacco products by 4.5%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 3.2%.

On annual basis in April 2017 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data increased in the manufacturing by 8.4%, while decreases were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 4.2% and in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.0%.

In the manufacturing, the more significant increases compared to the same month of the previous year were seen in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 43.1%, in the manufacture of tobacco products by 35.0%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 30.6%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 22.0%. Decreases were registered in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 23.5%, in the manufacture of beverages by 9.1%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 7.7%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 6.0%

