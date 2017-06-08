European Comission Approves EUR 86.6M for Sofia Subway Line 3

The European Commission (EC) has approved another EUR 86.6 million from the European Regional Development Fund to finance further construction works on the western part of Line 3 of the underground in Sofia, according to a EC press release.



The funds will be used for four new stations along a stretch of 4km, from the city center to the ring road through Ovcha Kupel neighbourhood.



Last year EC approved the first package of over EUR 368 million for Line 3.



Upon its completion, the line will have 19 stations and a total length of 16km.