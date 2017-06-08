Rada Confirms Accession to NATO Ukraine's Foreign Policy Goal

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Thursday, June 7, adopted a bill which sets as Ukraine's foreign political objective the accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to an UNIAN correspondent.



The adopted legislation provides that the main principle of Ukraine's foreign policy is to deepen cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance in order to gain membership in this organization.



The current Law of Ukraine "On the Basics of Domestic and Foreign Policy" stipulates that the main principles of foreign policy are to deepen cooperation with NATO in order to achieve the criteria necessary for membership in this organization. The bill "On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine" (on the foreign policy of Ukraine) (registration number 6470) was supported by 276 MPs out of 357 registered in the session hall.



The pro-Russian Opposition Bloc faction chose not to refrain from voting. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy said that it was important for Russia that Ukraine not join NATO.



According to him, "it has to some extent led to the Russian aggression" and the annexation of part of Ukraine's territory.