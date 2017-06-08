Govt to disburse BGN 28M for National Palace of Culture Capital Increase

''The government will disburse BGN 28 million to increase the capital of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)'', the Minister in charge of Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency in 2018, Liliyana Pavlova, told journalists.



NDK will host events during the presidency.



''The sum includes some BGN 7 million with VAT for an annex to the contract for construction and repair of the building. The money will be invested in additional works, unforeseen in the existing contract'', Pavlova said, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Another BGN 1.8 million with VAT will finance an annex to the contract for sound systems and related equipment of the planned international press center at NDK.



The next component, worth up to BGN 12 million with VAT, is installation of a global security system at NDK, including video surveillance, access control and their interconnection.



The sum also includes BGN 7 million, not yet disbursed from a previous capital increase from a year and a half ago.



Pavlova said the repair of NDK should conclude by October 30, so that the systems could be tested in November.