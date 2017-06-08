Bulgarian Ombudsman: ' Battle Against Iniquity of Monopolies in Bulgaria is Uneven'

Speaking in Parliament, Ombudsman Maya Manolova said the fight against the unuquity of monopolies in Bulgaria was heavy and uneven, reported BNR. 

In a report on her activities during the year, the Ombudsman pointed out that there was little to boast when it came to the battle against the iniquity of monopolies.

As a success in her work, Manolova pointed out resolving specific cases of many citizens, the closure of the parallel private juducial system, the initiative to exempt donated food from VAT.

The latest initiative of the ombudsman was called ''Easter for Everyone'' and is the only one in Bulgaria targeted at pensioners.

Tags: Easter for Everyone, donations, Maya Manolova, monopolies
