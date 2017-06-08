NIMH: Rains in Many Areas, in Some Places Intense

A cold atmospheric front will be moving from West to East. There will be a lot of clouds and in many areas, initially in Western Bulgaria and later in the rest of the country, there will be short, in some places intense rains combined with thunderstorms.



This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Hails are also possible. The wind will blow from Northwest, and in the Danube plain it will become stronger, bringing colder air.

Maximum temperatures will be 22° to 27°, in Sofia around 20°.