NIMH: Rains in Many Areas, in Some Places Intense

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 8, 2017, Thursday // 12:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Rains in Many Areas, in Some Places Intense pixabay.com

A cold atmospheric front will be moving from West to East. There will be a lot of clouds and in many areas, initially in Western Bulgaria and later in the rest of the country, there will be short, in some places intense rains combined with thunderstorms.

This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Hails are also possible. The wind will blow from Northwest, and in the Danube plain it will become stronger, bringing colder air.
Maximum temperatures will be 22° to 27°, in Sofia around 20°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cold atmospheric front, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, weather, thunders, rain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria