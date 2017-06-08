Bulgarian Prosecution Orders Check Over Construction of Fence Along Turkish Border

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prosecution Orders Check Over Construction of Fence Along Turkish Border

The Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Cassation has announced that it had ordered the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to carry out an inspection in connection to the construction of the temporary fence along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, reported BNR.

In March 2017, the Prosecutor General received a signal containing allegations of possible offenses and crimes.

The signal says that this activity was unlawfully carried out by companies close to Patriotic Front PP and that the prices of the contracts were raised numerous times.

Supreme Prosecutor's Office, National State Security Agency, Bulgarian-Turkish border
