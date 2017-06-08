Bulgarian Prosecution Orders Check Over Construction of Fence Along Turkish Border
pixabay.com
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Cassation has announced that it had ordered the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to carry out an inspection in connection to the construction of the temporary fence along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, reported BNR.
In March 2017, the Prosecutor General received a signal containing allegations of possible offenses and crimes.
The signal says that this activity was unlawfully carried out by companies close to Patriotic Front PP and that the prices of the contracts were raised numerous times.
- » Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in Tehran attacks
- » 52 Traffickers Arrested Since Beginning of the Year
- » Interior Minister: '946 Officers to be Deployed in Summer Resorts, 80 More than Last Year'
- » British Soldiers Enter Bulgaria en Route to Romania for Exercis
- » 19 Foreigners Without Identity Documents Were Detained in the Area of “Trayanovi Vrata” Tunnel
- » Jens Stoltenberg Sees Bulgaria as Factor For Closer Ties of NATO, EU
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)