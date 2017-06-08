A Bulgaria to Update Budget of its EU Council Presidency

Bulgaria: A Bulgaria to Update Budget of its EU Council Presidency

''The budget of Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency will be updated'', the Minister in charge of the presidency in 2018, Liliyana Pavlova, said before the parliamentary committee of European issues, quoted FOCUS News Agency.

Further funds will be provided for additional construction works in the National Palace of Culture, additional works linked to sound systems, interpretation systems and new public procurement for IT security and for equipment of the Bulgarian National Television.

In July, the minister will submit to the government a draft national programme for Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency. "Our programme should be as flexible as possible, so that we could react if there are critical situations," she said.

Logistics and teams are important tasks for the ministry. A total 1200 people are directly involved in organising the presidency, 208 of which will be in Brussels.

