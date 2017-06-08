Victims of Human Trafficking in Bulgaria Increase Nearly 3 Times vs 2015

The number of victims of human trafficking in Bulgaria for the purpose of labour or sexual exploitation is increasing. Alone in 2016, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) helped to nearly 90 people, while the number in 2015 was around 35, IOM local manager Radoslav Stamenkov said, quoted by FOCUS Radio - Veliko Tarnovo.



IOM has been present in the country since 1999, having helped to over 1 000 victims. Between 2007 and 2012, 10 affected people were registered on average a year.



Another trend is the increasing number of men victims of trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation. There is also an increase in old people who are sent abroad for begging, mainly to Scandinavian countries.



Stamenkov stressed that Bulgaria and Romania are the countries with the highest number of victims within the European Union.