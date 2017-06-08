Polls Open in Britain's General Election
June 8, 2017, Thursday
Polls opened in Britain on Thursday in an election Prime Minister Theresa May had expected to win easily but one that has proved increasingly hard to predict after a campaign shadowed by terrorism, AFP reported.
Polling stations across the country opened at 7.00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10.00pm, with voters set to chose between May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has seen his huge polling deficit close dramatically in recent weeks.
