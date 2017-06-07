Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov Met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 7th of June in Berlin, reported BNT.

Complicated global situation amidst latest terrorist attacks and the migrant crisis, as well as Bulgaria’s strong desire to join Schengen as soon as possible and the Eurozone waiting room, were key highlights in the 2-hour long meeting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will attend a joint press conference following their meeting.