Minister of Tourism: 'Chinese Market is Huge Opportunity'

''The Chinese market is a great opportunity, but we do not use this potential sufficiently'', Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said at a forum in Sofia, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

During the forum, dedicated to tourism, the minister also said that the main activity for her administration at the moment is updating the strategy for sustainable development. The government will also go ahead with a bill which will be again presented for public discussion. It could be voted in September-October.

She underlined that the ministry will be strictly watching if everybody complies with the law. There will be mobile groups which are already on the Black Sea coast, there will be reactions to incidents and planned inspections, Angelkova explained. The ministry will also start a campaign to promote a public phone line for alerts and complaints

