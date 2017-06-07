World Bank: Bulgaria’s GDP Growth this Year at 3%

The World Bank’s June 2017 Global Economic Prospects report sees Bulgaria’s growth as ending at three per cent in 2017, followed by 3.2% in 2018 and 3.3% in 2019, Independent Balkan News Agency reported.

Growth in Europe and Central Asia is forecast to accelerate broadly to 2.5% in 2017, and to 2.7% in 2018, supported by continued recovery among commodity exporters and unwinding of geopolitical risks and domestic policy uncertainty in major economies in the region, the World Bank said in the report, released on June 4.

Russia is expected to grow at a 1.3% rate in 2017 after a two-year recession and by 1.4 per cent in 2018, with growth helped by gains in consumption.

Kazakhstan is projected to expand at a 2.4% rate this year and 2.6% in 2018 as strengthening oil prices and an accommodative macroeconomic policy stance support economic activity.