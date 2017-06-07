World Bank: Bulgaria’s GDP Growth this Year at 3%

Business » FINANCE | June 7, 2017, Wednesday // 16:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: World Bank: Bulgaria’s GDP Growth this Year at 3% https://en.wikipedia.org

The World Bank’s June 2017 Global Economic Prospects report sees Bulgaria’s growth as ending at three per cent in 2017, followed by 3.2% in 2018 and 3.3% in 2019, Independent Balkan News Agency reported. 

Growth in Europe and Central Asia is forecast to accelerate broadly to 2.5% in 2017, and to 2.7% in 2018, supported by continued recovery among commodity exporters and unwinding of geopolitical risks and domestic policy uncertainty in major economies in the region, the World Bank said in the report, released on June 4.

Russia is expected to grow at a 1.3% rate in 2017 after a two-year recession and by 1.4 per cent in 2018, with growth helped by gains in consumption.

Kazakhstan is projected to expand at a 2.4% rate this year and 2.6% in 2018 as strengthening oil prices and an accommodative macroeconomic policy stance support economic activity.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Global Economic Prospects, World Bank, GDP, growth
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria