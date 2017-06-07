Three Bulgarian Women Painters with Exhibition at Arte Gallery

Paintings by three ladies - celebrated names in Bulgarian art - are on display at the Arte gallery in Sofia until 14 June. They are Olga Valnarova, Elza Goeva and Maria Stolarova, reported BNR.

The exhibition is part 1 in a series of expositions, presenting works by talented women painters who have left their mark in Bulgarian art. The works featured in the exhibition - landscapes and still lifes - were painted in the period from the mid-20th century down to our day.

As art critic Prof. Chavdar Popov said for Radio Bulgaria, that they are all renowned artists, though they may differ in temperament, in style in the subject matter they choose.

''Olga Valnarova's works presented a collection of several exquisite creations - paintings from her last years, really sophisticated poetic flights of fancy on the borderline of the figurative and the abstract, with intonations that go beyond what is visible or figurative even, inricate opuses laid down on canvas. Outstanding works. Elza Goeva - the only artist of the three still alive - is showing her latest works. She is a highly regined painter who seeks to express herself by morphing different hues in tactile tecture, with compositions that leave much to the imagination. And, of course, Maria Stolarova is represented by her famous still lifes, inspired by the ''a la Franga'' style of the National Revival period. Her works are symmetrical, based on aesthetic minimalism, also of excellent quality'', Prof. Chavdar Popov said.

According to his words, the exhibition is a good way to revert to authentic values and the pure art of painting. Because that is a rare thing nowadays.