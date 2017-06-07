Bulgarian Science to Reach The World Level by 2030, The Deputies Voted

By a major, fast and a straight effort Bulgaria is to turn into a science center and attractive country for scientific and developing activity. By 2020 the money for science to reach 0.5 of the GDP and to continue growing up to 1% in 2025. Modern infrastructure which is going to be built, thanks to the increased funds and the provided measures, is going to make Bulgaria a place for scientific activity and educations and is going to keep and attract professionals here.

There are 3 stages for the executing the stragey for science in Bulgaria:

-stage of recovery from 2017 to 2022

-second one- of speed evolution from 2023 to 2025

-and the third stage – for reaching a world level by 2030, the updates document reports.

Entering criteria for student's attestation is provided, with hope that this will stimulate attracting young scientists and will bring back scientists in Bulgaria. The strategy foresees creating scientific-innovative complexes in a partnership with the business, including 4 national centers for high achievements and 8 innovative centers, connected with local businesses, Dnevnik reported.