Bulgarian FM: 'Bulgaria and Romania Must Continue the Co-Operation on Shared Issues'

There is good co-operation between Bulgaria and Romania on shared issues such as the abolition of visa requirements for their citizens to travel to Canada, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in Bucharest on June 7, Independent Balkan News Agency reported.

Zaharieva, who is also deputy prime minister for judicial reform in Boyko Borisov's coalition government, held talks in the Romanian capital with prime minister Sorin Grindeanu.

Praising the co-operation on shared issues, she said that Bulgaria and Romania must continue on the same path, a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

She conveyed greetings to Grindeanu from Borisov, as well as an invitation to visit Bulgaria as soon as possible, "which he was delighted to accept", the statement said.

Zaharieva and Grindeanu discussed joint projects between the two countries, opportunities for economic and trade ties, as well as preparations for the presidency of the EU Council in Sofia and Bucharest. Bulgaria takes over the presidency in the first half of 2018, and Romania in the first half of 2019.

"We can achieve more in the economy and tourism by enhancing the infrastructure connectivity," Zaharieva said.

The construction of a second bridge over the Danube in Rousse is an extremely important project, as well as the commissioning of the two new border checkpoints on the land border, which are fully finished, Zaharieva said.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said Grindeanu agreed and stated that his government's priority is the relationship with Bulgaria.His expectations are for new projects in energy, transport, health and the environment.

''We have common positions on the European agenda'', Zaharieva and Grindeanu said, according to the statement.