Ferries Between Denmark and Germany Suspended Due to Threat

pixabay.com

Ferry operator Scandlines said Wednesday it has evacuated all its ferries in the Danish town Rodby and suspended ferry traffic between Denmark and Germany due to security reasons following a telephone threat, reported Reuters. 

"All ferry operations have been suspended, and the ferries will be emptied as soon as the police allows them to go to port," a Scandlines spokesperson said.

The local police said the suspension came after it had received a telephone call, but declined to elaborate.

