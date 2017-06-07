Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in Tehran attacks

There is no data about any injured Bulgarian citizens in the attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine in Tehran this morning, Bulgaria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

There is no immediate threat to the Bulgarian embassy and its personnel, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the staff.

The Bulgarian embassy in Tehran is following the situation and is in contact with local authorities.

