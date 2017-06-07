Bulgarian President Ready for Dialogue with All Insitutions Involved in Judicial Reform

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has discussed with Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov opportunities to improve the mechanisms of interaction between the institutions involved in the fight against corruption and organized crime, reported BNR.

The meeting was preceded by taks between the President and the heads of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Supereme Administrative Court and the Supreme Court of Cassation - Georgi Kolev and Lozan Panov.

The head of state's press office said the President was ready to hold meetings with all the executive and judicary officials officials involved in judicial reform.