GDP Per Capita in Bulgaria Grows by 2.6%

Business » FINANCE | June 7, 2017, Wednesday // 15:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GDP Per Capita in Bulgaria Grows by 2.6% pixabay.com

Investments (gross fixed capital formation) formed 16.6% of GDP. The external balance (exports - imports) is negative.

In the first quarter of 2017 gross value added of the total economy rises by 1.2%.

According to the preliminary estimates of GDP by final expenditure, in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter the final consumption increased by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter.

For the same period, gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.6%. In the first quarter of 2017, exports and imports of goods and services increased their level compared to the previous quarter by 0.9 and 1.9%.

During the first quarter of 2017 GDP increased by 3.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year according to the seasonally adjusted data. Gross value added increased by 3.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The indicator' movement is determined by the increase recorded in: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motocycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities - 4.4%, information and communication - 3%, real estate activities - 2.5%, mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; water supply , waste management and remediation actitivities - 1.4%.

As regards the expenditure component of GDP, contributors o the registered positive economic growth are the final consumption with 4.3%.

Exports and imports of goods and services increased by 5.8% and 7.1% respectively compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investments, GDP, information and communication, transportation and storage, real estate, manufacturing, electricity
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria