GDP Per Capita in Bulgaria Grows by 2.6%

Investments (gross fixed capital formation) formed 16.6% of GDP. The external balance (exports - imports) is negative.

In the first quarter of 2017 gross value added of the total economy rises by 1.2%.

According to the preliminary estimates of GDP by final expenditure, in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter the final consumption increased by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter.

For the same period, gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.6%. In the first quarter of 2017, exports and imports of goods and services increased their level compared to the previous quarter by 0.9 and 1.9%.

During the first quarter of 2017 GDP increased by 3.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year according to the seasonally adjusted data. Gross value added increased by 3.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The indicator' movement is determined by the increase recorded in: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motocycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities - 4.4%, information and communication - 3%, real estate activities - 2.5%, mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; water supply , waste management and remediation actitivities - 1.4%.

As regards the expenditure component of GDP, contributors o the registered positive economic growth are the final consumption with 4.3%.

Exports and imports of goods and services increased by 5.8% and 7.1% respectively compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.