Islamic State claims attack at Iranian parliament

June 7, 2017, Wednesday
Islamic State claims attack at Iranian parliament

Several assailants raided the holy shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, wounding two people in a bomb attack and a shooting spree, Fars reported.

FNA reports said three unidentified armed men srated a shooting spree at Imam Khomeini's shrine this morning.

Two of the assailants shot tens of rounds at the people visiting the shrine, while the third one detonated himself in a suicide attack.

The law enforcement and guards at the shrine said they have also defused another suicide vest at the scene.

The attack took place along with a similar incident at the parliament building.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine, the group's state news agency AMAQ said, Reuters reported.

"Fighters from Islamic state attacked Khomeini's shrine and the Iranian parliament in Tehran," the news agency said.
In another statement the news agency said the attacks on Khomeini's shrine were carried out by two suicide bombers.

The two attacks happened almost simultaneously and killed up to seven people.



