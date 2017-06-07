Bulgarian Government to Pay all Efforts for a Good Tourist Season

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the Council of Ministers in Sofia to discuss preparations for the forthcoming summer tourist season.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy Valery Simeonov said that the government will support and promote legal tourism business in this country not only with operational means and measures, but also with proposals for legislation changes.

Interior Minister Valentin Radev has assured that the Ministry of Interior would work actively during the tourist seasons, including by checking combating tax evasion.

Officers from Germany will also contribute to the security in Bulgarian Black Sea resorts this year, the Interior Minister also said.

