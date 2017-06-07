NIMH: Clouds will Develop in West, Central Bulgaria, with Rains
The weather will be mostly sunny today before noon. In the afternoon and until midnight, clouds will develop over Western and Central Bulgaria. There will be short rains, in some areas intense, with thunders and temporary strong wind. Hails are also possible.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),according to FOCUS News Agency.
In Eastern Bulgaria, the weather will remain mostly sunny. Maximum temperatures will stand at 27°-32°. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for June but will decrease below usual levels in the afternoon.
