After Bulgaria's EU Accession, Agricultural Export Has Tripled
pixabay.com
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
After the accession of Bulgaria to the EU, Bulgarian agricultural export to EU countries grew from just over EUR 1 billion in 2006 to 3.5 - 4 billion annually in the period 2013-2016, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Foresty, Lozana Vasileva said, quoted by BNR.
Since 2007, the sector has seen a 27% growth in gross labour added value and a 13% increase in investments, she added.
- » Lot 3.1 of Struma Motorway to be Built from August
- » The Minister of Energy Terminated Temporary The Concession of Mine 'Óbrochishte'
- » Total Producer Price Index in Industry in April 2017 Up by 0.9% Compared to March 2017
- » Vitinia Tunnel on Hemus Motorway Temporarily Closed Due to Repair Works
- » Bulgaria Is On 3rd Place Selling New Cars in EU
- » NSI: Number of Residential Buildings Put into Exploitation in Q1 of 2017 Totalled to 462
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)