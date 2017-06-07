After Bulgaria's EU Accession, Agricultural Export Has Tripled

After the accession of Bulgaria to the EU, Bulgarian agricultural export to EU countries grew from just over EUR 1 billion in 2006 to 3.5 - 4 billion annually in the period 2013-2016, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Foresty, Lozana Vasileva said, quoted by BNR.

Since 2007, the sector has seen a 27% growth in gross labour added value and a 13% increase in investments, she added.