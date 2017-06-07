Bulgarian Children Who Overcame Cancer Won 17 Medals at Athletic Event in Moscow

Bulgarian children who have overcome oncological diseases came back home with 17 medals from the international sports competition - World Children’s Winners Games – held in Moscow, reported BNT.

They won 5 gold, 5 silver and 7 brozne medals after they competed in six disciplines - athletics, football, shooting, chess, swimming and table tennis.

Being good at a sport is impressive. But for the fifteen children who presented Bulgaria in Moscow, one is not enough. They are champions - both in life and at the stadium.The Winners' Games are more than an athletic event. They are a celebration for those children who have won their main victory over illness.

This was Bulgaria's fifth participation in the World Children’s Winners Games. Last year, our athletes took home 18 medals.

World Children’s Winners Games are an international event, organized annually by the non-profit organization Gift of Life. These sports competitions are for children who have overcome oncological diseases. Five hundred participants from 15 countries took part in this year’s edition.