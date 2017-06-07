After Borissov-Macron Meeting: French President will Visit Bulgaria in August

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Bulgaria in August, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after the meeting with the newly elected President of France, which was hel in the Elysée Palace in Paris on 6th of June, reported BNT.



Macron has promised to support Bulgaria for the acceptance in the Eurozone waiting room and in Schengen when the country fulfills all the criteria.

Borissov has said that during the visit Macron will have the opportunity to see how Bulgaria guards the land and Black Sea borders of the Schengen area.

He added that the two discussed important topics related to Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018.

The two also discussed business visas and social policies. “I think we will find enough reason to solve this problem in order to be strong, united, across Europe together. Bulgaria’s efforts to implement financial discipline, public finances, the reforms that were made were taken into account, " Borisov said after the meeting.

Borissov noted that the two made a good start in co-operation and trust.

“I am convinced that with the help of France, with the visit of Macron in August, this is a good start and, like everything in Europe, we hope that with his youth and vigour, to pull Europe forward - strong, united and not forgetting the periphery. Because we are a geographical periphery, but we are very important for the protection of the EU,”Borissov said.