Prosecutor and State Official Arrested in Pleven on Charges of Criminal group, Threats to Witnesses

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 6, 2017, Tuesday // 18:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Prosecutor Dimitar Zahariev from the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven and an official from General Directorate Execution of Sentences - Pleven have been arrested on charges for participation in a criminal group and threats to witnesses. This was announced by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov,  FOCUS News Agency reported.

The two were charged with participating in an organised criminal group, while the official was also charged with direct threats to another official, whose husband is a witness in the case.

Zahariev was detained while he was in the court as defendant in another case. He is accused of coercion in connection with a witness.
Zahariev was removed from office on July 23, 2015 on request from Tsatsarov.

 

Tags: General Directorate Execution of Sentences, Pleven, Sotir Tsatsarov
