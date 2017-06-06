Lot 3.1 of Struma Motorway to be Built from August

Bulgaria: Lot 3.1 of Struma Motorway to be Built from August

Construction of lot 3.1 of the Struma motorway will start in August, Minister Nikolay Nankov told BTV’s morning show, quoted by the press office of the Regional Development Ministry.

There is already a selected builder and financing for the stretch, while the construction permit is pending. The lot is nearly 13km long between Blagoevgrad and Krupnik.

Construction of lot 3.3 of the motorway between Strumyani and Sandanski is currently under way and should be completed in 2019.
There is also active work on the construction of the Gabrovo bypass, which will be ready in 2018.

Nankov again said that the electronic toll system will not increase vignette prices for light vehicles.

Regional Development Ministry, Struma motorway
