The Romanian Vacation Led To a Record on Dunav Most Border Checkpoint

The five-day Romanian vacation from 1 to 5 June led to absolute record on the Dunav most border checkpoint at Ruse, the BGNES correspondent in Ruse reported.

Trough the checkpoint have passed 4 times more cars than usual, as the number reached 6000 for 24 hours. Usually there are between 1200 and 1500 cars, and in the most rush period the maximum was 4000 for 24 hours. Buses were 70, compared to the usual 20-25.

Because of the high number of cars, which were going back from a vacation back to Romania, late yesterday in the border checkpoint area there were lines for kilometers. The police and border intervention was needed, who tried to ensure the passing as fast as they could. There were 4 routes enabled for cars treatment, and the trucks were going one by one. The situation went back to normal by 2 o'clock this morning.

