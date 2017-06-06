The Burned Tobacco Warehouses of Kudoglu in Plovdiv Are Being Strengthened

After months of inactivity real actions began on the strengthening of the two burned last year in August tobacco warehouses in Plovdiv. They were a gift to the city from the big benefactor Dimitar Kudoglu, BGNES correspondent reported.

The buildings are monuments of culture alone themselves and as a part of ensemble monument of culture – the tobacco warehouse around. Italian owners “R.I.P.A” is doing the repair by a subcontractor. In the moment a 55cm depth is reached, anchor constructions are put, which will strengthen the walls so the building can stand an earthquake or other phenomenons. It is still not clear what will be the purpose of the buildings and what will be built in there, but their appearance will be repaired. It is expected that the workings will be finished in 3 days. The third warehouse on “Ivan Vazov” str., belongs to the same company, from which the fire started and it does not need such repairing, Vanyo Totev, the chief of the project explained for BGNES.

The fire started in August 20 and devastated 4 buildings, and days ago finished the case against the homeless Lubomir Danchev accused of unintentionally setting on fire. He was convicted to 4 years of prison, BGNES reported.